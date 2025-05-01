Dynasty rookie superflex mock draft: When should you take Travis Hunter? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We are officially in post-draft content season and now know where all the players have landed. It's also prime dynasty rookie draft season for many managers so no better time for a mock draft. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon for a dynasty rookie superflex mock draft. The two alternate picks in a 12-team, 2-round mock and discuss some of the biggest debates in dynasty right now. Harmon and Tice touch on Travis Hunter's fantasy value and when it's the right time to take a dart throw on Jaxson Dart.

(6:00) - 1st round picks 1-8: When should you take Travis Hunter?

(33:20) - 1st round picks 9-12: Is it okay to gamble on Jaxson Dart this early in superflex?

(47:40) - 2nd round picks 1-4: This one WR could be the best sleeper pick in the draft

(59:30) - 2nd round picks: 5-12: Which sleeper RBs should you target here?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts