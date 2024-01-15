Draymond returns, Bulls fans boo Krause & celebrating MLK with David Dennis Jr. | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Dennis Jr. from Andscape to talk about growing up in the civil rights movement and the NBA’s punishment system.

On a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Dennis Jr. from Andscape to talk about the civil rights movement and the NBA.

Vincent and David start by discussing the Chicago Bulls fans booing the late Jerry Krause, and his wife Thelma, during the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor induction on Friday. They place the blame at the feet of Michael Jordan, and compare the end of the Bulls’ dynasty to what we’re currently seeing from the Golden State Warriors.

After debating if Steve Kerr is the right coach to get the Warriors out of the rut they’re currently stuck in, the guys discuss the NBA’s use of “rehabilitation” and “mental health” as a part of the suspension process for both Ja Morant and Draymond Green. Is the league actually interested in making these guys better people or is it all PR to defend the league’s reputation?

Finally, after talking about David Dennis Sr.’s role in the civil rights movement, the guys discuss corporations using Martin Luther King Jr. Day and how his legacy has gone from freedom fighter to martyr without his permission. At the end, Vincent and David talk about what NBA players could do, and what they could learn from the WNBA, to help push the cause of racial equality.

