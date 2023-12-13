Draymond Green ejected after taking wild swing at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond Green might have another suspension in his future.

Two weeks after returning froma five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, the chronically embattled Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from a game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for taking a wild swing at center Jusuf Nurkić.

The play in question came in the third quarter, as Green and Nurkić jostled for position on an in-bounds play. For seemingly no reason, Green spun around and connected on a hard right to Nurkić's face.

The play was immediately called as a foul and later upgraded to a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection.

Green will almost certainly face a fine for the incident, with a suspension depending on how the league office reviews the incident.

At the time of his ejection, Green had 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers.