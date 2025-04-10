Draft deep dive on WRs: Travis Hunter, McMillan headline unique class | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

The 2025 WR class is an interesting one to say the least. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald continue our draft deep dive series by looking at the top WRs in this year's class. In this episode of the pod the two dive into Travis Hunter, Tet McMillan, Matthew Golden and many many more. Harmon also shares which WRs he likes most as potential draft day steals on day two and three of the draft.

(3:25) - WR class as a whole: Stars, starters and sleepers abound

(6:45) - Travis Hunter: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(16:45) - Tetairoa McMillan: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(25:25) - Emeka Egbuka: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(30:45) - Matthew Golden: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(40:55) - Luther Burden III: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(48:25) - Jaylin Noel: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(52:30) - Jack Bech: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(58:45) - Tre Harris: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:04:45) - Jayden Higgins: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:11:55) - Elic Ayomanor: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:14:00) - WR sleepers to note: Kyle Williams, Isaiah Bond, Jalen Royals

