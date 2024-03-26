Donte DiVincenzo torches Pistons, sets new Knicks record with 11 3-pointers

Donte DiVincenzo knows March.

The New York Knicks guard won two NCAA championships and a Final Four MOP with Villanova. On Monday, he made Knicks history.

DiVincenzo torched the Detroit Pistons for 40 points in a 124-99 win. He hit 11 3-pointers in the process, breaking the Knicks all-time record for a single game. He did it in front of an appreciative Madison Square Garden crowd.

DiVincenzo was sitting on 10 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter with the Knicks leading 115-89. The tally had him in a three-way tie with J.R. Smith —who reached the mark in 2014 — and Evan Fournier, who matched Smith in 2022. With 3:19 remaining in the game, he pulled up from beyond the arc on the right wing and claimed the record for his own.

HISTORY.



Donte DiVincenzo breaks the Knicks' single-game three-point record with his 11th three! 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/UhVl4OU1jn — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) March 26, 2024

The home crowd responded with an ovation. Seconds later, head coach Tom Thibodeau subbed him out for a curtain call.

DiVincenzo was one of five Knicks to score in double figures against the hapless Pistons, who add DiVincenzo's moment to tally records they've fallen on the wrong end of this season, most notably tying league's all-time longest losing streak.

On the night, he shot 14 of 23 from the field and 11 of 20 from long distance. He added five rebounds two assists and two steals as the Knicks improved to 43-28 to remain in fourth place in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Pistons fell to a league-worst 12-60.