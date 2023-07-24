Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill reaches settlement after alleged marina assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached a settlement with the parties who were involved in an incident at a South Florida marina last month, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The incident was being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, too, though charges have not been filed.

Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc and Julius Collins, the attorney for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, have issued the following joint statement:



Hill and several others he was with allegedly boarded a boat in the marina near Haulover Park in Miami without permission last month. After being confronted, Hill allegedly slapped an employee in the back of the head. Hill reportedly told employees that, "I can buy you and the boat," and, "I'm No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins," too.

The employee reportedly declined to press charges after the incident. Terms of the settlement are not known.

The Dolphins released a brief statement acknowledging that they were aware of the incident at the time. It’s unclear if Hill will face any punishment from the league.

Hill has been involved in several notable off-field issues in the past. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State in 2014 after a domestic violence arrest, which he later pled guilty to punching and choking his then 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend . Hill was suspended from team activities when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, too, after a c onversation was released in which Hill told his fiancée that she and their child should be afraid of him. The fiancée also claimed their child said, "Daddy punches me." Hill did not face criminal charges or discipline from the league in that incident.

Hill, 29, is preparing to enter his second season with the Dolphins this fall. He had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, which came after the blockbuster trade with the Chiefs that landed Hill a four-year, $120 million deal. The Dolphins went 9-8 last season, and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.