Dolphins' De'Von Achane active for Thursday Night Football vs. the Bills

A key piece of the Miami Dolphins offense is in play after all, with running back De'Von Achane active for Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Achane was originally questionable heading into Thursday with an ankle injury.

De'Von Achane is ACTIVE for tonight's game 🚨 pic.twitter.com/x8FPfvF3yN — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 12, 2024

The second-year running back was seen warming up ahead of the TNF matchup, having worked out his injury pregame. Achane's ankle injury was reportedly a sprain, per NFL Network.

Achane, a versatile running back who can also double as a receiver, was limited in practice on Wednesday after not participating on Monday and Tuesday. He suffered the injury during the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. During Sunday's game, Achane rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown, while also catching seven targets for 76 yards.

The 22-year-old was selected by Miami in the the third round of the 2023 Draft, and went on to play 11 games — including four starts — last season. Achane missed a month last season with a knee injury, but returned to play in November to help the Dolphins push for the playoffs.