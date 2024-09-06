National

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey agrees to three-year, $72.3 million extension to stay in Miami

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins enters the filed prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension, per multiple reports. The new deal makes the 29-year-old the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, receiving $24.1 million per year.

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, joined the Dolphins in 2023 off a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey was injured in training camp, but returned in October and was named to the Pro Bowl for his seventh consecutive season off his partial-season performance.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read