Dodgers star Freddie Freeman grabs 2,000th career hit in loss to Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman joined the elusive 2,000-hit club on Sunday afternoon.

Freeman hit an RBI double in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, which officially made him the sixth active player with at least 2,000 career hits.

Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus and Andrew McCutchen are the five other active players in Major League Baseball with at least 2,000 hits. Astros star Jose Altuve is the next closest in the league, just 39 hits away.

Though Freeman reached a new milestone in his career on Sunday, he’s not even halfway to Pete Rose’s record of 4,256 career hits. Cabrera is the active leader with 3,119 hits, but he’s only No. 22 on the all-time list.

Freeman is also one of just 98 players in MLB history with at least 2,000 hits and 300 home runs. He's one of four active players, along with Votto, Cruz and Cabrera, to have accomplished that feat.

Freeman’s double in the eighth inning sparked a comeback for the Dodgers, though it fell just short in the end. Will Smith hit a home run to get Freeman in and tie up the game, which forced extra innings. It wasn’t until Alex Bregman hit an RBI single in the 11th inning that the Astros pulled ahead to take the win.

Freeman is in the second year of a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers. The 33-year-old has 95 hits, 14 home runs and 47 RBI so far this season, his second in Los Angeles after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.