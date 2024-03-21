Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits MLB's first home run of 2024, wins himself a car

The first home run of the 2024 MLB season belongs to Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop hit one 400 feet inside Gocheok Sky Dome during Thursday's Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

Not only did his home run cut the Padres' lead at the time to 10-8, it also earned Betts a brand new car.

Betts went yard in the bottom of the fifth inning off a 3-1 fastball from Padres pitcher Michael King.

MOOKIE BETTS WITH THE FIRST HOME RUN OF THE 2024 SEASON 💥 pic.twitter.com/cvKYIiawnt — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2024

As part of MLB's sponsorship with Hyundai, the first player to hit a home run during the two games in South Korea would take home across the Pacific Ocean an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

At the time of his homer, Betts was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a triple short of achieving the cycle.

Hit a homer, get a fist bump from Ken Griffey Jr. pic.twitter.com/OEjRq81s1h — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 21, 2024

Betts, 31, hit a career high 39 home runs and drove in 107 runs in 2023 for the Dodgers, finishing second in NL MVP voting.