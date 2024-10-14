Dodgers blank Mets in NLCS opener, Yankees-Guardians ALCS preview | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The 2024 NLCS kicked off on Sunday night in rousing fashion, with the Los Angeles Dodgers flexing their offensive and pitching strength in a 9-0 victory over the New York Mets. With trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty spinning a masterful 7 innings of no-run ball, the Dodgers already find themselves up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from Game 1, followed by a brief preview of the series, including whether the Mets have an advantage over the Dodgers regarding their pitching rotation and why Shohei Ohtani might cause havoc for New York’s later-inning relievers.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys preview the ALCS between recent postseason foes the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. They discuss the one edge the Guardians have over the Yankees, the impressive nature of Cleveland’s success despite their payroll, and Gerrit Cole’s need to keep José Ramírez in check.

Jake and Jordan then close the episode by recapping the exits of the Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres, as well as how each team might try to approach the offseason to improve their odds in 2025.

(2:14) - NLCS Game 1 Recap

(7:00) - Dodgers-Mets series preview

(24:59) - Yankees-Guardians series preview

(36:43) - Who has the edge in the ALCS?

(47:52) - Saying goodbye to the Tigers

(52:41) - Where do the Padres go from here?

