Diamondbacks host the Braves on 3-game home skid

PHOENIX, AZ — Atlanta Braves (11-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their three-game home skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona has a 14-12 record overall and a 7-7 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are third in the NL with 35 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Atlanta has a 3-11 record in road games and an 11-14 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.29.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 11-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .604. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

