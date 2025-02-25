As DeSantis talks up his wife as next Florida governor, here's what to know about Casey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The aspirations of Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis have long been a topic of discussion in the state capital of Tallahassee. This week, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis added to the speculation by talking her up as his potential successor.

Florida law limits governors to two consecutive terms, meaning the popular Republican governor can't run for reelection in 2026 — though he theoretically could run for the office again in the future.

As he approaches the end of his second term, DeSantis is promoting his wife and confidante, while taking shots at President Donald Trump 's pick for the job, Rep. Byron Donalds.

“All these people are chattering about her running. And what I said was, you know ... she’s never angled for anything, right? Because that’s just not who she is,” DeSantis, 46, said Monday while speaking to reporters.

“But I will tell you this,” he added, “She would do better than me. Like, there's no question about that.”

Here’s what to know about Casey DeSantis.

She's known as one of Ron's top advisors

Casey DeSantis has long been considered one of her husband's top advisors and confidantes. Even among his admirers, the governor is known for having a small circle of trust and little patience for the nuts and bolts of building political relationships: shaking hands and making phone calls. But his relationship with his wife is one that has lasted.

She was one of her husband's top surrogates as he challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. A 44-year-old mom of three young children, the first lady tried to display a softer side of the power couple on the campaign trail in Iowa, where voters put a premium on personal connections and unscripted interactions.

Casey DeSantis sometimes drew more applause than her husband, speaking most often about the couple’s kids, and the importance of family and community.

She's a former TV journalist

An Ohio native, Casey DeSantis later moved to South Carolina and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the College of Charleston before working as a producer and on-air host for the PGA Tour and then as a reporter and anchor for two television stations in Jacksonville, Florida.

Working her way up to become a local daytime talk show host, DeSantis developed her on-air presence, honed her knowledge of media strategy and boosted her brand, before stepping down as her husband launched his first bid for governor in 2018.

She's pushed her own initiatives in Tallahassee

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, advocating for children, families, and people with mental health issues. She often appears with him, kids in tow, at bill signings, fundraisers and other events.

Hope Florida is among the initiatives she's led since her husband became governor. The state program helps match residents with financial struggles to faith-based organizations, nonprofits and community groups for support with groceries, housing assistance and job training.

The first lady has also worked with the state's Department of Education to develop “character standards” to be taught in Florida schools, helping students learn the importance of values like resiliency, responsibility and respect.

She's a cancer survivor

The governor announced in 2021 that Casey had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy treatments, she was declared cancer-free in 2022.

The first lady has spoken about the importance of early screenings and interventions and traveled the state to meet with patients and raise awareness. Following her diagnosis, the governor approved $100 million in recurring funding for cancer research and care.

___

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

