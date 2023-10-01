Derrick Henry bulldozes Bengals defense for TD, then throws for another in Titans' blowout win

Derrick Henry's still got it.

The NFL's most physically imposing running back for years, the Tennessee Titans' All-Pro was off to a slow start through the first three weeks of the season. Sunday, he did what he does best against the Cincinnati Bengals while scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns.

He first found the end zone late in the second quarter with a trademark run, bulldozing through the Bengals defense. He took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 29-yard line, sideswiped a pair of Bengals defenders near the line of scrimmage and then a third to break into the open field. There, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had the unfortunate task of attempting to tackle him. It did not go well.

Henry stiff-armed Pratt, then ran untouched down the left sideline for his second rushing touchdown of the season. The Titans won 27-3.

He wasn't done.

Henry ensured that Tennessee would take a 21-point lead into halftime courtesy of another score familiar to Titans fans. This one came through the air on a 3rd-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Henry took a shotgun snap in a wildcat formation, ran to his right, then threw a jump pass to tight end Josh Whyle, who was wide open in the back of the end zone.

It's a skill the Titans have utilized throughout Henry's career. The passing touchdown was the third of his career.

Henry, 29, is in his ninth season, well past the prime of the average NFL running back — much less one as physically imposing as Henry. He's certainly not at his peak, having entered Sunday averaging 3.2 yards per carry. But he remains a force in the Titans backfield and a guy that nobody in the NFL wants to have to tackle.

Henry finished with 122 rushing yards and the two total touchdowns. The Titans' defense held the struggling Bengals to just 211 total yards of offense, and Cincinnati dropped to 1-3 while Tennessee improved to 2-2.