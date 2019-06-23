0 Delta Air Lines helps group of stranded fifth graders after another airline canceled flight

OKLAHOMA - Delta Air Lines recently lent a helping hand to a group of fifth graders after a canceled flight left them stranded in Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, 41 students and their chaperones were set to fly from Tulsa to Richmond, Virginia, for a summer trip. But American Airlines called off the trip due to inclement weather.

The entire party received full refunds and ended up stuck at the airport for more than six hours.

But Delta came to their rescue.

A few agents reached out to the airline’s headquarters in Atlanta and acquired a spare plane, which was flown to Oklahoma especially for the fifth graders.

They had the plane all to themselves and made it to their destination safely.

@Delta THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when @AmericanAir wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00am. #flyDelta pic.twitter.com/plDwghRusI — Shantell Barbour (@barbour_5th) June 2, 2019

“Seeing people for who they are, and not just customers of one carrier or another, is what really made this story possible,” Delta said in a statement to USA Today. “While we are in the travel business, we see ourselves as in the people business first and we couldn’t be happier that these students were able to make their trip.”

American Airlines also sent a statement to the publication. It said more than 300 others were canceled that weekend due to weather.

“We do apologize for the cancellation,” it said, “which was the result of inclement weather that was out of our control.”

TRENDING STORIES

© 2019 Cox Media Group.