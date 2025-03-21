Deion Sanders threatens to expose coach who called Sheduer 'arrogant' at Big 12 Pro Day | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Charles Robinson are back for another edition of Inside Coverage. On today's show they break down Deion Sanders' comments on reports that an NFL QB coach called his son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders "arrogant." The guys discuss the perception of Shedeur and what it means for his draft stock. They also discuss the latest updates in Aaron Rodgers talks with the Minnesota Vikings. Later on in the show, they discuss some of the proposed rule changes teams have submitted to the league. Fitz and C Rob give their unfiltered opinions on the Detroit Lions' proposal to change the playoff format and the Philadelphia Eagles' proposal to change the overtime rules. You don't wanna miss it!

(2:59) Are teams ready for the Shedeur Sanders experience?

(28:56) Vikings putting Aaron Rodgers on the back burner

(35:30) Lions submit rule changes to the NFL

(49:31) Eagles submit OT rule change

