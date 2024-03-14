Cowboys QB Dak Prescott under investigation for alleged 2017 sexual assault

Dak Prescott is now being investigated for his involvement in an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2017, Dallas police confirmed to the Dallas Morning News on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of the strip club, XTC Cabaret, around Feb. 2, 2017, DMN reported.

It comes days after Prosper (Texas) police opened an investigation into the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's claims that he was extorted.

Neither the NFL nor the Cowboys offered a comment on the matter when asked earlier this week.

On Monday, Prescott claimed a Forth Worth woman of falsely accusing him of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Collin County. The 30 year old accused the woman of trying to blackmail him out of $100 million.

Four days before Prescott filed the lawsuit, he met with Prosper police, his attorney, Levi G. McCathern, told the DMN. McCathern further explained that the interaction between Prescott and his accuser was consensual, but didn't divulge more details beyond that.

Yoel Zehaie, the attorney representing the woman, was adamant that Prescott assaulted his client and that a civil lawsuit is "very imminent," during an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Filing criminal charges also isn't out of the realm of possibility, Zahaie added.