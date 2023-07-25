Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs reach 5-year, $97 million contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys have locked down a long-term deal with Trevon Diggs.
Diggs and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. The deal could be worth up to $104 million.
The Cowboys and CB Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension worth up to $104 million with incentives, a source confirms to @yahoosports.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 25, 2023
Big day for Aaiden Diggs' dad.
Diggs was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $6.3 million deal he signed with the Cowboys after they selected him with the No. 51 overall pick in 2020.
The 24-year-old had 59 total tackles and three interceptions last season, his third in Dallas. He had a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
This post will be updated with more information shortly.