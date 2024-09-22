Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey hits 2nd longest field goal in NFL history

At some point, Brandon Aubrey is going to get a shot at setting the NFL record for the longest field goal. And it's a pretty good bet he'll make it.

Aubrey has been excellent since joining the Dallas Cowboys and he had another highlight on Sunday. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Aubrey hit a 65-yard field goal. That's one yard short of the NFL record, made by Justin Tucker. The second-longest field goal before Sunday was Matt Prater, who hit a 64-yarder when he was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Even in a league that has more excellent long-range kickers than ever, Aubrey stands out. He hit a 66-yard field goal in preseason at Las Vegas, and it would have been good from 72 yards according to the tracker. In Week 1 he was going to try a 66-yard field goal but there was a delay-of-game penalty and then Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy decided against trying a 71-yarder.

The Cowboys clearly think Aubrey can make them from at least 66 yards. It's just a matter of being in the right situation where he can go for the record-breaking or tying field goal. We now know he's good from 65 yards out.