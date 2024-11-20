Court ruling stops Louisiana from requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms for now

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana's plan to make all of the state's public school classrooms post the Ten Commandments next year remains on hold under an order Wednesday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a state request to temporarily stay an earlier order by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge while litigation continues. Arguments before a 5th Circuit panel are scheduled for Jan. 23, meaning the judge's order stays in effect well past the law's Jan. 1 deadline to post the commandments.

The state contends that deGravelles' order affects only the five school districts that are defendants in a legal challenge. But it's unclear whether or how the law would be enforced in the state's 67 other districts while the appeal progresses. Also, deGravelles ordered that all schools in every district be notified of his decision that the law is unconstitutional, a requirement maintained by Wednesday's ruling.

“We’re pleased that the Court of Appeals left the district court’s injunction fully intact,” said Sam Grover, an attorney with the Freedom From Religion Foundation. “As the district court ruled, this law is unconstitutional on its face.”

State Attorney General Liz Murrill said in an emailed statement that her office would “continue to defend this clearly constitutional law.”

DeGravelles ruled that the law, passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature, was “overtly religious” and “unconstitutional on its face.” He also said it amounted to unconstitutional religious government coercion of students, who are legally required to attend school.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the bill into law in June, prompting a group of Louisiana public school parents of different faiths to sue. They argue the law violates the First Amendment's provisions forbidding the government from establishing a religion or blocking the free exercise of it. They also say the proposed poster-sized display would isolate students, especially those who are not Christian. The parents further argue that the version of the Ten Commandments specified in the law is favored by many protestants and doesn't match any version found in Jewish tradition.

Proponents say the Ten Commandments are not solely religious and have a historical significance to the foundation of U.S. law. Murrill, the Republican attorney general, has said she disagreed with deGravelles' ruling and that the law is constitutional under Supreme Court precedents.

The state's loss in court on Wednesday came after a partial victory last week, when a 5th Circuit panel temporarily blocked instructions in DeGravelles' order that state education officials notify schools in all districts of his finding that the law is unconstitutional.

Although Wednesday's decision ended that block, Murrill, in her statement, reiterated the state’s stance that only districts that are defendants in the lawsuit — in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Tammany, Orleans and Vernon parishes — are affected by deGravelles' order.

“There are more than sixty school boards that are not subject to the ruling of the court,” she said.

In recent years, similar bills requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms have been proposed in states including Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. None have passed.

In 1980, the Supreme Court ruled that a similar Kentucky law was unconstitutional. The court found that the law had a plainly religious purpose and no secular one.

Louisiana’s legislation, which applies to all public K-12 schools and state-funded university classrooms, requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed on a poster or framed document at least 11 inches by 14 inches (28 by 36 centimeters) where the text is the central focus and “printed in a large, easily readable font.”

Each poster must be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.”

Tens of thousands of posters would likely be needed to satisfy the new law. Proponents say schools are not required to spend public money on them and that donors can provide the posters or money to buy them.

