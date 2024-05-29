Court documents: Auburn RB Brian Battie could be permanently paralyzed after shooting

Auburn running back Brian Battie could end up permanently paralyzed after he was shot on May 18.

Battie is still hospitalized after the shooting that killed his 24-year-old brother Tommie and wounded three others. Per the Tampa Bay Times, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in court filings a week ago that Battie is facing permanent paralysis after the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Batties were walking in the area when Darryl Brookins drew a gun and fired at them. Both returned fire. In court documents, authorities accuse Brookins of firing about 12 or 13 shots from a few feet away. About 200 people were in or near the parking lot at the time.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday at the SEC’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida, that Battie “seems to be getting better each day.”

Freeze had previously said that Battie was on a ventilator at the hospital. Brookins has been arrested and already charged in the shooting. He's facing a charge of second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Battie transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2023 season from South Florida and was the Tigers’ main kick returner a season ago. He had 51 carries for 227 yards and a TD in 2023 and returned 28 kickoffs for 645 yards.

The Sarasota native spent the first three seasons of his career at South Florida and rushed for over 1,800 yards. He had 1,185 yards and eight TDs as the team’s leading rusher in 2022.