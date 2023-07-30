COPY OF UFC 291 full results: Justin Gaethje blasts through Dustin Poirier; Alex Pereira beats Jan Blachowicz

UFC 291 ended with a massive win for Justin Gaethje, who scored the biggest victory of his career in decisive fashion. Gaethje landed a perfect head kick to knock out Dustin Poirier and secure the BMF title belt.

In the co-main event, Alex Pereira had an impressive light heavyweight debut with a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz, potentially setting himself up for a shot at the promotion's most mobile belt. Pereira's record now sits at 8-2.

Derrick Lewis snapped a three-fight losing streak in emphatic fashion, charging Marcos Rogério de Lima with a flying knee at the start of the fight and never letting up once his opponent was down. It was Lewis' record 14th knockout in UFC. Given that it was the final fight of his UFC contract, it was a very well-timed win for Lewis.

"I just said 'Imma throw some bulls*** and see if it lands.' It did," Lewis said after the match.

Bobby Green was on track for a decision win over Tony Ferguson, but removed all doubt with a submission of the veteran in the final 10 seconds of the fight. The win broke a four-fight streak without a victory for Green, while Ferguson posted his sixth straight loss.

In the pay-per-view opener, Kevin Holland submitted Michael Chiesa with a D'arce choke in the first round of their welterweight scrap. It was Holland's 25th win in 35 pro fights. Chiesa record is now 18-7 after this third loss in a row.

Here's how UFC 291 went down:

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO - 1:00 of R2

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK 😱



WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291

• Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+175)• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO (flying knee and punches) - 0:33 of R1

• Lightweight: Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by submission (arm-triangle choke) - 4:54 of R3• Welterweight: Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D'arce) - 2:39 of R1

UFC 291 prelims card results, highlights

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission (guillotine) - 1:13 of R1:

SLICK SUBMISSION FROM BONFIM 😨

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) - 0:33 of R2:

KOPYLOV'S NASTY HEADKICK DROPS RIBEIRO 😱

• Welterweight: Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (rear naked) - 2:37 of R2

UFC 291 early prelims card results, highlights

• Welterweight: Uroš Medić def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (ground and pound) - 2:36 of R3:

Uros Medic brought the spin move 🌪️

• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar) - 2:11 of R2: