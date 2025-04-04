COPY OF Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. XXXX, moves to within XXXX of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 893 for the Washington Capitals on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, putting him one shy of matching Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894 and two short from breaking the decades-old record.

The Capitals star got this one on a one-time with assists from Dylan Strome and John Carlson.

CAREER GOAL 893 FOR OVI. TWO GOALS FROM MAKING HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/HDetTHDaLm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 4, 2025

Ovechkin's goal was his 40th of the season, making it the 14th 40-goal campaign of his 20-year NHL career. He's currently third in goals scored this season and will likely come up short in his bid for a 10th Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers leads the NHL with 52 scores.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have six games to play in the regular season. Now that Ovechkin is in striking distance of Gretzky's record, "The Great One" has begun accompanying NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to every Capitals game until the record is broken.

Capitals remaining schedule

Sun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ETThu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ETSat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6 p.m. ETTue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8 p.m. ETThu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

NHL top-10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)2. Alex Ovechkin (893)3. Gordie Howe (801)4. Jaromir Jagr (766)5. Brett Hull (741)6. Marcel Dionne (731)7. Phil Esposito (717)8. Mike Gartner (708)9. Mark Messier (694)10. Steve Yzerman (692)