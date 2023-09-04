Cooper Kupp's Week 1 status uncertain after he visits specialist for hamstring injury

A receiver visiting a specialist to check out a hamstring injury is never going to be good news.

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp had a setback with a hamstring injury he suffered early in training camp. He reportedly visited a specialist in Minnesota to get it checked out. But still, he hasn't been ruled out for the Rams' Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Kupp was still in Minneapolis but he wouldn't rule out Kupp for the opener, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

McVay did add that the team is focused on Kupp's "return to performance," via Klein. That's an indication Kupp could be out a while while he gets back to 100%, but McVay didn't make any determinations about his availability on Monday. That doesn't help fantasy football drafters; Kupp was a consensus first-round pick before his setback.

The Rams might be in trouble without Kupp. Their roster was already thin after a rough offseason as they got their salary cap in order. One of the reasons for hope was Kupp, the Super Bowl MVP two seasons ago. Without him, the Rams' top pass catchers are Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Seahawks are waiting to find out if they'll have to face Kupp on Sunday. McVay didn't rule Kupp out for the season opener, but it sounds unlikely he'll be back right away.