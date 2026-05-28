Conditions of 4 climbers who fell on Mount McKinley unknown as rescuers try to reach them

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska — Rescuers are trying to reach four climbers who fell on Alaska's Mount McKinley, North America’s tallest peak, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The climbers’ conditions weren’t immediately known following the fall, which was reported to Denali National Park and Preserve rangers overnight, and rangers were seeking a weather window to allow them to reach the area by helicopter, a statement from the agency said. The four climbers were part of a seven-person team.

The three others climbing attended to those who fell, and then returned to camp, the statement says. The fall occurred near Denali Pass, at about 18,200 feet (5,547 meters). The climbers returned to camp at 17,000 feet (5,181 meters), the statement says. McKinley stands at about 20,310 feet (6,190 meters).

The park service said weather conditions on the mountain were improving and would soon enable helicopter operations. The agency did not immediately respond to questions seeking comment.

A typical climbing season for Mount McKinley begins in late April and continues into mid-July, according to the park. It was not immediately clear how many climbers currently are on the mountain.

On Wednesday, two climbers as part of a separate incident were evacuated from the mountain by helicopter around 11 p.m., but the park service said it did not have additional information to share.

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