CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT survives wild match, beats Canada in penalty kicks to reach semifinals

It took a wild late equalizer and a huge penalty kick defensive stand from goalie Matt Turner, but the U.S. men’s national team is headed to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

The United States rallied late and beat Canada 3-2 on penalty kicks on Sunday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. That sent the Americans into the next round and narrowly saved them from what would have been a historic upset loss to Canada.

The Americans played their way into penalty kicks with a late goal in the final minutes of extra time. Turner saved the first two penalty kicks for the United States, and then Charles-Andréas Brym hit the crossbar with his final attempt for Canada — which sealed the 3-2 win on penalty kicks.

It looked as if Canada was going to sneak away with a win and snap the United States' 28-match win streak against CONCACAF opponents on home soil. Jacob Schaffelburg, in the 108th minute, made an incredible move up the left side of the field and snuck his goal into the other side of the net to give Canada its first lead of the game.

JACOB SHAFFELBURG GIVES CANADA THE LEAD IN EXTRA TIME! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RqrxX13Mp5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2023

It marked just the second time the United States has ever trailed in a Gold Cup quarterfinals match.

But, just like in regulation, Canada’s lead didn’t last long. Gianluca Busio scored the equalizer — which technically went in off of Canada’s Scott Kennedy after goalie Dayne St. Clair picked up the initial stop — to tie the game right back up in the 114th minute.

GIANLUCA BUSIO FINDS THE 2-2 LEVELER 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/21yPdDG9Pa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2023

That lead to the penalty kicks, and eventually the United States' win.

Brandon Vázquez nearly won the match for the United States at the end of regulation. After what was a very slow first half, Vázquez timed a pass from DeJuan Jones perfectly and headed the ball in to finally get the Americans on the board in the 88th minute. Vázquez, who plays for FC Cincinnati in MLS, has scored three times so far in the tournament.

That 1-0 lead, however, didn’t last long. Canada quickly tied things up in stoppage time after Steven Vitória drilled a penalty kick after a review determined Miles Robinson touched the ball with his hand in the box. That goal, Vitória’s fifth international score, sent the match into extra time.

WE'RE LEVEL!



Steven Vitória buries it for @CanadaSoccerEN from the spot 🇨🇦🎯 pic.twitter.com/TwJ6b67ycN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2023

The USMNT rolled through the group stage without any issue. They capped an undefeated run with a huge 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. That gave them 13 goals in the group stage, which marked the most it has ever put up in pool play in the tournament. That followed a 6-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica last month.

Canada snuck through the group stage to even reach the knockout round. Canada opened pool play with draws against Guadeloupe and Guatemala before beating Cuba 4-2 to take a runner-up finish in the group.

With the win, the United States will now take on Panama on Wednesday night. Panama beat Qatar easily in their quarterfinals match on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, Mexico moved into the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday night. They’ll take on Jamaica, who beat Guatemala in their quarterfinal match earlier on Sunday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.