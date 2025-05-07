Commanders QB Jayden Daniels plans to 'eliminate some tendencies' to avoid sophomore slump

Jayden Daniels knows the risk.

C.J. Stroud, Ja’Marr Chase, Dak Prescott, and Robert Griffin III all won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors before Daniels claimed the award this past season.

All four — and many of their less-decorated draft classmates — took a step back in various production and efficiency metrics during their second pro season.

The sophomore slump in the NFL threatens perennially. It doesn’t discriminate. Opposing defensive coordinators have a season’s worth of tape and an offseason of analysis to study rookies and strategize with a depth that game-planning against first-year players doesn’t allow.

So as Daniels prepares for his second season at the Washington Commanders' helm, he’s not shying away from that risk.

He’s embracing it. And aiming to thwart it.

“I’m sitting down and watching film and trying to eliminate some tendencies, as much as possible,” Daniels told Yahoo Sports this week over Zoom. “Talking to the coaching staff on areas that they feel like I need to improve on and having conversations so we call all hit at full speed.”

Expectations were high when the Commanders selected Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels exceeded them.

Daniels completed 69% of pass attempts for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He rushed for another 891 yards and six scores, lifting the Commanders to a 12-5 record a year after they triumphed in just four games.

Washington hadn’t posted a winning record in eight years, and the club hadn’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

Behind Daniels and first-year (with Washington) head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions en route to the NFC championship.

Along the way, the Commanders emphasized … having fun?

“The whole energy thing and positive energy — that plays a part,” said Daniels, speaking in partnership with Celsius Energy Drink's “Hydration” powder. “Obviously the magnitude of stuff is different now but, at the end of the day, you still gotta be able to tap into that inner kid.”

Daniels tapped into his inner kid in part because offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury tailored a system to his quarterback’s strengths, empowering Daniels to play freely.

“He wanted me to be as comfortable as possible,” Daniels said. “We had conversations like, ‘I didn’t like this’ or ‘I don’t like that.’

“He might have argued a little bit, but ultimately he wouldn’t call a play that I wasn’t comfortable with.”

Daniels remembers one week of game-planning during the season that included a play he didn’t prefer. He and Kingsbury disputed the play’s value in the game. They settled on trying it once.

“I gave him one shot, didn’t like it [so] he just took it out,” Daniels said. “You need people around you that’s gonna remove the egos at the door.

“Do whatever it takes to win.”

This offseason, the Commanders have directed that energy toward roster improvement. Washington traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil in March after trading for four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore in November.

Offensive line additions came in free agency and the draft alike, with Washington spending its first-round pick on Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

And while Daniels already elevated receiver Terry McLaurin from a perennial 1,000-yard receiver to a 1,000-yard receiver hauling in 13 touchdowns a year after four, he’s now got a new target in house.

The Commanders' flurry of March activity included a trade for longtime San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Daniels’ expectation for Samuel?

“Obviously Deebo’s a very versatile player,” Daniels said. “He's a playmaker once you get the ball in your hand. After the catch, he does what he does. So just being able to acquire a guy like that, I'm super excited to continue to work with him.

“And we'll go from there.”