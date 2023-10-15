Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr. misses win over Falcons after announcing wife had a miscarriage

The Washington Commanders were without offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. on Sunday afternoon after he and his wife, Jen, announced that she had a miscarriage.

Charles was downgraded to out on Sunday morning due to personal reasons. Jen and Charles then both shared the news that she had experienced a miscarriage on Saturday night.

"Last night our baby girl, Paitynn Maui Leno, gained her wings unexpectedly," Jen wrote on social media. "She came into this world just like her big sisters, quick and fierce, and was such a fighter. Thanks to everyone who has poured so much love and prayer into us throughout this journey. Rest easy sweet girl."

Charles and Jen have three daughters. Paitynn was going to be their fourth, and was expected to be born in the spring.

Charles is in the middle of this third season with the Commanders this fall. The former Boise State left tackle was first selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He is in the second year of a three-year, $37 million deal with Washington.

Despite Charles’ absence, the Commanders snapped their three-game losing skid on Sunday afternoon. They beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia. Washington’s defense intercepted Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder three times, and Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw three touchdowns himself to secure the win.

The Commanders are now 3-3 on the season, and will take on the New York Giants next week. It’s unclear if Charles will rejoin the team for that matchup at MetLife Stadium.