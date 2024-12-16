Commander in Chief: Jayden Daniels Q&A with Travis Scott and Kevin Durant

"Not too many people are like me," Jayden Daniels says in a rare moment of brazenness, "and can do the type of things I do on the football field."

Less than a full season into his NFL career, Daniels has done much more walking than talking. Setting rookie records and making Hail Mary highlights, the LSU Tiger-turned-Washington Commander has taken the franchise from embattled to playoff contenders. .

Across America – and especially in the DMV – Daniels has proven electric and inspirational, picking up fanfare not just from kids hoping to go pro but from living legends already on top of their respective careers.

Travis Scott and Kevin Durant both relate to Daniels in ways most couldn't comprehend.

What do these three individuals have in common? It's their unflappable commitment to craft that places each unique talent as must-see-TV, making Scott and Durant very much like Daniels. For Boardroom's December Cover Story, the Diamond-certified world builder and the 2x Finals MVP and Boardroom co-founder crafted questions for the up-and-coming Commanders QB both can't get enough of.

Travis Scott: Artists like Ye and Cudi have been pioneers in my career, inspiring me to always push the boundaries of sonics and design. Who are your inspirations, and how have they shaped your journey?

Jayden Daniels: Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, and overall? Reggie Bush. He's huge for me as a kid from Southern California just watching him at USC. He's the reason I wear No. 5. But to be in the position I am today and play quarterback? Michael Vick was for sure an inspiration to me.

I remember playing Madden 2004 with my older cousins on PlayStation 2 and just running around out there with Michael Vick. That drew me to like him even more and his game.

Kevin Durant:People don't see the mental grind of learning an NFL playbook. What's one thing about understanding an NFL offense that surprised you, even as a top prospect?

JD: How much verbiage is out there that you have to articulate and spit out there to the ten people around you? Different concepts and different protections? That's kinda universal. But the verbiage of getting in the huddle in front of guys that are older than you and they're all looking at you? You have to articulate your words and not stutter so everyone goes out there and does their job.

I still remember my first practice with the vets. You've got the helmet on, and they talk to you in the headset, and I'm struggling. I kept asking the coach, 'Say it again, say it again.' I was trying to spit it out, forgetting what was said, and messing up the calls. [Laughs]

TS:In both art and sport, failure can be the sharpest tool. Football is full of adversity. Can you share a moment of adversity and how you turned it into an opportunity?

JD: My transfer from Arizona State to LSU.

I was dealing with stuff in my personal life and had to go across the [country] to a whole different university without knowing anybody out there. Trusting what God had for me and the plan He had set out for me.

It worked out. But the failure that I had my last year at Arizona State? I had to be able to go from there and grow from there and make a name for myself. My family threw me a Hail Mary when both of my grandparents passed away. I wasn’t focused and didn’t have my energy in the right direction. I was dwelling over what happened. I hit the portal and that was my Hail Mary of getting that fresh start and moving forward.

My family was with me every step of the way. I made my own decisions, but they were there to help guide me and push me to achieve my dreams and live out what I always said I wanted as a kid. After I lost both my grandparents to COVID in the same month? Nothing can be harder than that. Football is my safe haven to go out there and have fun just playing ball.

In the NFL, we just snapped a three-game losing streak, and I don’t remember the last time I ever lost three games in a row. That’s something new to me. But going through that time when you haven’t won for almost a month? You’re losing close games, and it’s very frustrating because of how competitive I am. I hate losing more than I love winning.

Everything can’t be perfect. If everything was perfect, then everybody would be able to play this sport. I go out there, learn from the losses, and continue to grow from there.

KD: As a quarterback, the mental aspect of the game is huge. How do you mentally reset after a bad play or tough series? Has that process evolved since college?

JD: It's been the same since college: the last play doesn't even matter, the last series doesn't matter. Whether I throw a touchdown, we punt the ball, a turnover, fumble, interception? That doesn't matter. If you let bad plays pile up on each other, the result isn't going to be pretty.

So, how fast can I and my teammates reset, refocus, and keep going forward? I wouldn’t say it’s a routine or mantra. I talk to my coach about what happened — what did I see — and move on from there. I don’t dwell on it; talk about it fast, get it out of the way, and keep moving forward.

TS:In the same way an artist crafts an album to tell a story, a quarterback orchestrates the game to shape its outcome. We write stories and create moments that live forever. How do you approach your role creatively?

JD: Smoothness. Out of structure, out of the ordinary. Not too many people are like me and can do the type of things I do on the football field. Everybody's different, respectfully, but the main thing is how I can torque my body and move around faster than other human beings at the size that I am. You don't really see that from too many people.

People back home call me Smooth Operator and Young Smooth. When I run, people say it doesn’t even look like I’m running fast because it looks smooth. As an author, my creativity is being smooth in everything I do.

TS: What does your style of play reveal about you as an author of moments?

JD: The unpredictability? That's the fun part of sports and life. You've gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable if you want to achieve the goals that you want, whether that's a Super Bowl or [anything else]. You've gotta be comfortable living in the space of, 'Man, I've prepared for this moment. I've prepared all week to be blessed to go out there and play on Sundays.'

KD: The NFL game is faster and more complex than college. What’s been the toughest part of adjusting your decision-making speed and how do you train for that?

JD: You've gotta be on time. Those guys on the other side of the ball? They get paid a lot of money to make plays. You've gotta be able to know different coverages, different defenses, and be able to process quickly on the fly before the ball is snapped and after the ball is snapped. You've gotta be able to know what the defense is doing and where your answers are in the offense.

That comes back to the football knowledge. How much do you know about your offense? How much can you retain, and how much can you grow within that?

TS: I’d imagine your rookie year is akin to creating a debut album – immense potential, ample time to prepare, and a clear vision. But now you have to show the world. How have you approached stepping into this new chapter, taking everything you’ve worked on throughout your life and translating it into execution on the biggest stage?

JD: That's deep. I'd say the main [thing] is knowing the reason you're doing it. One of the reasons I play this game is to be one of the best ever. That's a high expectation, but that's the standard I set for myself.

You’ve gotta put the work in each and every day and prove it. At the end of the day, nobody’s gonna care how high I was drafted, where I went, or how much money I make. It’s how can I help this city, how can I help the team win? That’s the main thing. I go in each and every day and go, ‘How can I get better for my team, the organization, the city and the fan base?’

[This season] I kind of already knew, but [I learned] how competitive I really am and how much will I have to win. But past that? [I learned] how much impact I really have on my teammates or people that are older than me. I watch plenty of football and see guys that have had high success, but I didn’t know how much impact I’d be able to have coming into the league as a rookie, you’ve got guys who’ve been playing in the NFL for ten-plus years.

The most surprising part of stepping into the NFL is the diversity of age. You’ve got people that are 21 and people that are pushing 40. The knowledge that they have? Some people might call out plays before I even know what play we’re getting. They have tendencies, they watch a lot of film and prepare [like] crazy. I’m trying to get to that level.

KD: I’ve heard you carry a basketball during practice sometimes. Is that for fun, or does it help with footwork and ball control?

JD: It's not for fun. [Laughs] It helps me with ball control and get a different feel because once I put a football in my hand? The football naturally feels smaller. It's like tricking the brain.

TS:One thing that always fascinated me about football is how all 11 players need to be in perfect sync for a play to work. Artists face a similar dynamic. How do you channel the collective energy of your teammates into elevating your performance? How important is it to have everyone on the same page for success on and off the field?

JD: How you carry yourself off the field is gonna translate to how you carry yourself on the field. For me personally, I've gotta be able to come no matter the day with the energy. There's no bad days being a quarterback. You've gotta come with the energy, get everybody rolling, and everybody on the same page. Because if one person messes up? The whole play could mess up, and maybe that play or moment loses the game.

It’s all about the details, the little things. As a quarterback, it’s what I pride myself on. How can we hone in on the details so that on Sunday everybody can go out there and play fast and free?

We were playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night, and Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were hot. We were up like four or five points, and if we [didn’t] score on the drive, we might lose the game. I remember driving down, everyone’s watching to see what the Washington Commanders are about.

That drive, we converted two fourth downs. Those moments right there when the game’s on the line? When it’s gotta happen everyone’s gotta be able to take a deep breath, relax, remember the small things, and not let the moment get too bright.

[Editor’s Note: Jayden completed 91.3% of his passes that game – an NFL rookie record.]

TS:Pressure can be both a challenge and a driving force. In music, it pushes creativity; in sports, it requires focus and precision. How do you see pressure — not just as something to overcome but as a key part of growth and reaching your full potential?

JD: It's a cliche, but pressure is a privilege. Not everybody is able to be in the position that I'm blessed to be in. To have fans waiting for you to see what you can do to help win a football game. I embrace that.

Where I come from? I don’t really see any pressure. I made it out of an area where a lot of people don’t make it out. We’ve got a couple of people in the NFL, and we’re starting to change the dynamic, but I don’t really see pressure.

KD: You’re coming from a pretty legendary stadium experience at LSU. What’s the biggest difference between that experience and playing at home at Northwest — fans and conditions alike?

JD: Playing at LSU? It's 100,000 fans. In college, stadiums are bigger. Playing in the DMV at Northwest Stadium? I don't know how it was before, but it be rocking at each and every home game! I love seeing the fan base, seeing them happy after we're able to get a win.

It brings me joy to see the players that were here prior to the new regime and the fan base that stayed loyal through it all to see them happy. Hearing buzz around the city, and DC, and Maryland, and Virginia. Everybody’s happy to go out there and be a Washington Commanders fan.

I’m a Cali boy to the end, but DC is for sure the second home.

KD: DC has a rich sports history and intense fans. How do you stay grounded while carrying the expectations of such a diverse and demanding fan base? Also, how do you see yourself connecting with the city and using your platform off the field?

JD: That's a good question. I'd say staying grounded, remembering who I am and why I do it. Why I do it is to be able to inspire other people to chase their dreams at a high level like I did. The people I mentioned prior inspired me to chase my dreams and aspirations.

Just seeing what DC has brought to me … how they welcome me with open arms. It’s been nothing but blessings. My main platform off the field is spreading the Gospel. Bringing people closer to God and knowing that without Him, nothing is possible. With Him? Everything’s possible.

That’s my platform outside the field and overall, just inspiring people. Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars and chase your dreams. Each and every game we play at home, I’m stopping to sign a kid or two’s jersey and to see the smile on their face? That brings me joy within before going out there and playing.

TS: How do you command respect and lead a team full of veterans as a rookie? What lessons can younger players or fans take from your leadership approach in the locker room, on the field, and in the community?

JD: The work that you put in means a lot. How much do you work out, and how well do you prepare through the week? Coming in as a rookie, I can't care about how high I was drafted, I had to come in with humility. It's my first year in the NFL, so I'm trying to learn and gather as much information as possible so that I can be that best version of myself.

Hopefully, one day I can reach that full potential that God has set for me. I’ve got to have that humility that I’m a rookie and still have a lot to learn. I’m not bigger than the team or anything like that. That’s where you gain the respect of your teammates.

You’re never too good to learn or grow. I’m still learning how to carry myself on the field and off the field. But to have that genuine passion and happiness for what you do? Everything else is gonna be easier, and it’s not gonna look like a job. It’s gonna look like this is something I wanted to do and was destined to do all my life.

KD: One of the most important things for me in my career was learning to surround myself with the right people off the court and start building my business team so I could do stuff like create Boardroom. How are you approaching building your team, and how do you ensure you do so while staying locked in on football?

JD: Nothing gets past my mama. That's the biggest thing. She reads people and doesn't put people around me that don't benefit me. My mom's support through this journey has been huge. For her to show up at every game whether it's sunny, hot, rainy, or cold? She'll throw on three or four coats and be cheering no matter what, making sure that I'm my best and taking as much off my plate as possible.

I’m always around my family, my cousins, even my boys, who’ve known me since before I got here. People that I’ve gotten close with on my team or in college, people that I feel have that same mindset and goals as me on and off the field so that we can grow with each other.

TS: Legacy isn’t just about achievements — it’s about the lasting impact you make. As your career evolves, how do you want your influence to endure long after your final play?

JD: That's deep. My legacy? It's how I carry myself off the field. Whenever I'm done, it's, "Hey, Jayden treated the cafeteria people and the janitors with the utmost respect. He was always down to earth and had the humility that he wasn't bigger than anybody else."

Giving back to the community and the DMV means more to me than football. Football means a lot, but I just want to be remembered as a well-rounded person.

TS: You know we gotta end on the Hail Mary, right? Easily the most iconic moment of this season, no doubt. If you had to compare that throw to something else — whether it’s a movie, a song, or anything — what would it be?

JD: If I had to compare it to something else? For me personally, the Hail Mary and how it ended was like when Kobe dropped 60 in his last game. Everybody was on their feet, you never knew what was going to happen, and he just started going crazy. That moment of everybody holding their breath when the ball's in the air? That's how I remember myself being watching Kobe's last game.

TS: Who else out there needs a Hail Mary right now?

JD: Who needs a Hail Mary? Hopefully, the Washington Commanders can get another one! Hopefully, we don't need to be in those situations, but with God's blessings, we get 'em.