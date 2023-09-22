Colts rule out QB Anthony Richardson with concussion, will start Gardner Minshew vs. Ravens

Gardner Minshew will get the start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed practice again on Friday while in concussion protocol, something he's been dealing with all week. The team then officially ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson officially ruled out for Sunday vs. Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

Richardson left last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans early due to a concussion just before halftime at NRG Stadium. He was evaluated in the medical tent and quickly taken to the locker room before the Colts ruled him out. Minshew took Richardson's place, and led the team to a 31-20 win.

Though that was almost a week ago now, Richardson is still in concussion protocol. He missed several practices throughout the week, and didn’t take the field with the team again on Friday.

Colts practice getting underway and QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) is not practicing. This pretty much takes the suspense out of his status for Sunday at Baltimore. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 22, 2023

Richardson left Sunday’s win in Houston after going 6-of-10 for 56 yards, though he ran in two touchdowns in the first quarter. The former Florida standout went 24-of-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and a rushing touchdown, in his NFL debut in Week 1. The Colts lost that game to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-21, and Richardson missed the final stretch of that game with knee and ankle soreness.

Minshew went 19-of-23 for 171 yards in Richardson’s absence last week, and he threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Kylen Granson just before halftime. Minshew, the former Washington State star and fan favorite in Jacksonville, is in his first season with the Colts after a two-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in Indianapolis.

It’s unclear how long Richardson will be sidelined, or how severe his concussion is specifically — though an extended period in concussion protocol is never a good sign. The Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams next in Week 4.