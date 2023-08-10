Collin Morikawa to donate $1,000 per birdie made in FedExCup Playoffs to Maui fire recovery efforts

Collin Morikawa is working to aid recovery efforts in Maui throughout the FedExCup Playoffs.

Morikawa announced on Instagram that he plans to donate $1,000 toward relief efforts from the devastating and deadly fire in Hawaii for every birdie he makes during the PGA Tour’s playoffs.

"Lahaina and additional areas of Maui and the Big Island are currently being decimated by wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, families displaced and it's far from over," Morikawa wrote, in part.

"The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I'm going to donate $1000 for every birdie that I make."

Several of Morikawa’s family members were born and raised on Maui, and his grandfather owned a restaurant in Lahaina. Morikawa was born in Los Angeles, but he still has family both on Maui and the Big Island.

At least 53 people were killed after a wildfire broke out on the western side of Maui this week. Much of the town of Lahaina was destroyed, and Gov. Josh Green said Thursday that the death toll is expected to grow significantly, per The New York Times. It's unclear how the fire started. President Joe Biden declared a national emergency.

The PGA Tour plays two tournaments in Hawaii every year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off the 2024 season in January at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. The Sony Open in Hawaii is then held the following week in Honolulu.

Morikawa didn’t specify where he was going to donate the money specifically.

"The recency of these events means we haven't identified the best place for the funds to go yet but as the situation evolves, I'll share the beneficiary to highlight the recovery work they'll be doing and how you can also support," he wrote.

Though it’s still early, Morikawa’s pledge got off to a good start on Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The 26-year-old carded a 5-under 65 to open the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which has him just two shots off leader Jordan Spieth. He made six birdies in the opening round, bringing his total up to $6,000 already. If he can make it through to the Tour Championship and all 12 rounds in the postseason, that should result in a sizable donation.

Morikawa has won five times in his career, most recently at the British Open in 2021. He has five top-10 finishes so far this season, and entered the FedExCup Playoffs this week at No. 22 in the standings.