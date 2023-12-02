College football live updates, scores: Texas vs. Oklahoma State, Georgia vs. Alabama and more

Championship weekend is here, and after we started with Washington's thrilling 34-31 win over Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 title game, there are plenty more conference titles left to be settled.

Here's what is on the line in each of the most important league championships.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Big 12: No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: UT -14.5 | Total: 55.5

Oklahoma State has won just one Big 12 title (2011) during the tenure of Mike Gundy, who is now in his 19th season at his alma mater. The Cowboys also lost a heartbreaker in the Big 12 title game in 2021. Texas wants to break its own conference title drought, but also has its sights set on the CFP. If the Longhorns win and get some help elsewhere, they could crack the four-team playoff.

SEC: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -4.5 | Total: 55.5

Georgia is trying to make it 30 consecutive victories and wrap up another trip to the College Football Playoff. Alabama finished second in the SEC West and missed out on the playoff altogether last season. If the Crimson Tide lose to the Bulldogs, they will miss out on the playoff field for the second season in a row and the third time in five seasons.

ACC: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -2.5 | Total: 47.5

Florida State is looking to win the ACC for the first time since 2014, but its sights are set higher. With a win, FSU would almost certainly earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — even with Travis sidelined. A loss will knock the Seminoles out of the CFP picture. Louisville is in the ACC title game for the first time since it joined the conference in 2014. UL last won a conference championship in 2011 as a member of the Big East.

Big Ten: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 3 Michigan

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -23.5 | Total: 35.5

Michigan is looking to win its third consecutive Big Ten title and get back to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have lost in the CFP semifinals the last two seasons. If Iowa pulls off the huge upset, Michigan could be on the outside looking in. Iowa played in the Big Ten championship game in 2015 and 2021, but lost both times. The Hawkeyes haven’t won an outright Big Ten title since 1985.