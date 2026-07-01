Children found in 'deplorable' Ohio home were part of same family

HAMDEN, Ohio — The 16 children found living in "deplorable" conditions inside an Ohio home are part of the same family, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities arrested four adults Tuesday on felony child endangerment charges after finding the children in a rural southern Ohio home. Some were in dire need of medical treatment, authorities said.

The four people charged appeared in court Wednesday where a judge entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said Wednesday that the conditions inside the house were almost indescribable, saying it “really looked third world.”

“It’s just almost beyond comprehension,” he said without providing details about what was inside.

It appeared that the children spent most of their time in just one room for much of the four years they lived there, Wilson said.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and local sheriff’s department searched the home in the small village of Hamden on Tuesday.

Law enforcement arrested Gary Siders Jr., Gary Siders Sr., Christina Siders and Elizabeth Siders. They have not yet been assigned lawyers.

Vinton County prosecuting attorney William Archer said they were charged with second-degree felony child endangering because it involves “serious physical harm.”

Hamden has a population of less than 1,000 people and is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

The children ranged from ages 1.5 to 18 and included both boys and girls, officials said. Seven were transported to hospitals in Columbus and two were flown by helicopters.

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Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio.

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