Chiefs and other NFL players send prayers after shooting derails Super Bowl parade

Kansas City's day of celebration was turned into a tragedy Wednesday when a mass shooting derailed the Chief's Super Bowl parade.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two suspects are in custody with one person dead and up to 10 or 15 people wounded. Per KMBC's Mat Flener, 11 of the 12 patients at Kansas City's Children's Mercy hospital were children, nine with gunshot wounds. The identity of the suspects and their motives remain unknown.

It appears no one in the Chiefs organization was among the victims, but the team certainly felt the impact. The players' reactions were nearly immediate, with The MMQB's Albert Breer reporting a group of them helped calm down panicked children. Offensive lineman Tre Smith reportedly gave one kid the Chiefs' WWE belt and sat with him.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder later tweeted he and head coach Andy Reid were safe and on the bus to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs later tweeted a statement confirming all players, coaches, staff and family members are safe and accounted for, then thanking first responders.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, a dozen Chiefs players sent out messages on social media with prayers for Kansas City, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes:

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

Pray for KC🙏🏽 — JASON ‘CHU’ GODRICK (@Ebuka_G) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone involved. https://t.co/C0fxgsfm4n — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 14, 2024

Damn KC Praying for the families 🙏🏾 — Jody 2x (@notyourjody) February 14, 2024

Get the hate out y’all hearts!! Praying for the Kingdom 🙏🏽 — Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) February 14, 2024

Praying for all the victims and families that just wanted to come show support for the kingdom🫶🏽 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) February 14, 2024

Defensive end Charles Omenihu was particularly pointed, calling for a change to gun laws in light of yet another mass shooting.

Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 14, 2024

Several other NFL players, including former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and quarterback Chase Daniel, also responded to the news:

Prayers for everyone in Kansas City 🙏🏽 why turn something so positive into this. — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) February 14, 2024

Praying for KC….just tragic news. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 14, 2024

Bro folks can’t even celebrate a Super Bowl 🤦🏾‍♂️ we gotta do better man thoughts and prayers to everyone out there! — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) February 14, 2024

A shooting at the Chiefs parade?? This is madness. Prayers out to everyone affected by this shooting. How long are we gonna ignore this? I’ve never seen a fight at a Super Bowl parade let alone a shooting 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ChiefsParade — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) February 14, 2024

Evil world man 😡😡😡… and people still wonder why I don’t like leaving my house… We need Jesus ‼️ — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) February 14, 2024

So frustrating…. Prayers for and Love sent to all those involved. Also I pray that this leads to action!

Let our 🙏 ‘s and thoughts lead to our passion to cause change! https://t.co/iSDCABtULc — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) February 14, 2024

Former U.S. congresswoman and shooting victim Gabrielle Gifford also released a statement speaking out on gun violence, while the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos sent their support to the Chiefs and the Kansas City area.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords: “In Kansas City today, a celebration has turned into a nightmare—again. Americans should not have to live in constant fear of gun violence: not a Super Bowl victory parade, or anywhere else. As we mark six years since the mass shooting in… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/weWCJmc5Vw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2024