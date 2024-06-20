Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City Thunder, receive Josh Giddey in return: report

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a trade on Thursday, with the Bulls sending Alex Caruso in exchange for Josh Giddey, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V3t12MA3Uo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

With the trade, the Thunder receive a big defensive presence in Caruso, a guard who's a two-time recipient of NBA All-Defensive Team honors and an NBA Champion with the 2020 Lakers.

Chicago receives Giddey, who was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2022, with the hope that the young guard will be able to join the team as a playmaker.

