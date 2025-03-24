Charlie Woods, Kai Trump finish over par at Junior Invitational

The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley wrapped Saturday, and two of the event's biggest names struggled at the event. Charlie Woods — son of Tiger — and Kai Trump — granddaughter of President Donald Trump — both finished above par to end the tournament.

Woods finished at 11-over at the Junior Invitational. That tied for 25th out of 36 in the boys division. Woods got off to a slow start, turning in a 78 and finishing 6-over on the day. He performed better the next two days, shooting a 73 in the second and third round over the event. Woods started off strong Saturday, recovering from a bogey on the third hole and notching three birdies to finish 2-under halfway through the course. The backend of the course proved to be challenging, as Woods had four bogeys and a double bogey. He shot a 75 and finished the day 3-over.

United States amateur golf phenom Miles Russell finished first in the boys division, shooting 9-under at the event.

Kai Trump struggles at Junior Invitational

Trump finished the event 52-over, last in the girls division. Trump started and ended the tournament poorly, shooting an 89 in both the first and final round of the event. Her best performance came in the second round, when she shot a 79 and finished 7-over.

Canadian Aphrodite Deng finished first in the girls division, shooting 7-under at the event. She beat out China's Yujie Liu, who ended the tournament 1-under.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump announce relationship

While Charlie and Kai were taking part in the event, their parents made news away from the golf course. Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump announced their relationship Sunday. Woods confirmed the relationship with a post on X that featured pictures of he and Trump together. Woods started the post by declaring "love is in the air."

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The two were married from 2005 to 2018. Kai is their oldest daughter. Charlie Woods is the son of Tiger and Elin Nordegren. The pair were married from 2004 and 2010 and divorced after Woods admitted to extra-marital affairs. Both Charlie and Kai attend the same school, The Benjamin School in Palm Beach.

Prior to Sunday's post, Woods' only other high-profile relationship was with skier Lindsey Vonn. The two were together from 2013 to 2015.