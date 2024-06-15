Charles Barkley announces he will retire from broadcasting after 2024-25 season

Longtime TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley dropped a stunning announcement after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, revealing he would retire from television after the 2024-25 NBA season.

Barkley's explanation:

"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television."

This article will be updated with more information.