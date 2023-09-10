Chargers WR Mike Williams leaves game vs. Dolphins with head injury

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams sustained a head injury in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins and left for the locker room halftime.

Williams took a huge hit to his helmet by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. He immediately went to be evaluated inside the sideline medical tent before he walked to the locker room with trainers for a head injury, the team confirmed.

Mike Williams was in the injury tent for a while and now heading off the field pic.twitter.com/ByaYHYRPMS — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 10, 2023

Williams had caught just one pass for three yards when he left the game. The 28-year-old wideout missed four games in 2022 with an ankle ailment.

The Chargers managed to even the match against the Dolphins by halftime but now will have to be without one of their top receiving threats. Los Angeles will have to make due with veterans Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer as well as 2023 first-round rookie Quentin Johnson,