Chargers reach a 1-year deal with former Cowboys, 49ers QB Trey Lance after CFL interest

Justin Herbert has a new backup in Los Angeles.

The Chargers struck a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is worth up to $6.2 million. Lance is now the third quarterback on the Chargers’ roster, joining Taylor Heinicke behind Herbert.

Lance was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 after a dominant run at North Dakota State, but he’s never really taken off in the league. He started just four games over two seasons there, and lost his starting job due to an ankle injury. That paved the way for Brock Purdy to take over, and he’s held the job ever since.

The Cowboys traded for Lance ahead of the 2024 campaign, but he made just a single start with the franchise. He threw for 244 yards, and didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception, in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

In total, the 24-year-old has thrown for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions over three seasons in the league. Lance had been linked to the Canadian Football League after his deal with the Cowboys expired last month, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders actually added Lance to their negotiating list. That gave them exclusive rights to strike a deal with Lance, whose father actually played for the Roughriders in 2023.

Now, though, Lance will get to continue in the league. Though he’s in another backup role, perhaps Herbert and the Chargers are the group to get his NFL career back on track.