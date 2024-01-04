CFP Championship: Michigan vs. Washington preview, JJ McCarthy opens up about sign stealing & should Will Howard transfer to Ohio State?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.

Before the game picks and preview, Michigan’s quarterback JJ McCarthy spoke this week about the Michigan sign-stealing saga. McCarthy claimed that 80% of teams are stealing signs and that Michigan’s sign stealing endeavors were reactionary due to Ohio State. Also, Jim Harbaugh’s future is very unclear heading into the championship game. The guys make their predictions on whether or not this will be Harbaugh’s last game coaching Michigan.

Outside of Monday’s big game, former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is visiting with Ohio State. The Buckeyes are in the market for a new quarterback after Kyle McCord left for Syracuse and Will Howard could provide some veteran experience. Meanwhile, nine players on Alabama’s team have entered the transfer portal following their loss to Michigan, so the podcast does a quick wellness check of the Crimson Tide.

To close out the podcast, The People's Court takes on a lopsided basketball game between Grambling and the College of Biblical Studies.

1:00 - College Football Playoff Championship is Monday night

4:24 - JJ McCarthy opened up about sign-stealing

24:57 - Is this Jim Harbaugh’s last game at Michigan?

31:03 - Keys to the CFP Championship Game

39:06 - Former KSU QB Will Howard is visiting Ohio State

42:25 - Nine Alabama players have hit the transfer portal since Monday

43:00 - Update on the upcoming NCAA convention

50:34 - The People’s Court: Grambling vs. College of Biblical Studies

