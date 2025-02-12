Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL offseason preview: Focus can become building around Bryce Young

2024 season: 5-12, third in NFC South, missed playoffs

Overview: The Carolina Panthers had an interesting season.

It started with 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young playing poorly and getting benched. It seemed then like Young's time with the Panthers might be running out. There was talk that maybe Carolina should trade him. Then Young got another shot and played much better down the stretch. It's hard to say he established himself as a future star, but at least the Panthers go into this offseason knowing who their quarterback will be next season.

That allows the Panthers to focus on other areas of the roster. There are still plenty of holes after a 5-12 season.

Key free agents

LB Shaq ThompsonOG Austin CorbettS Xavier WoodsOL Brady ChristensenQB Andy Dalton

Who's in/out: The Panthers need to figure out who will come back at safety because they have multiple free agents at the position. Offensive line is also an issue with the versatile Christensen and the oft-injured Corbett up for new contracts. It seems like Carolina would like to bring at least one back, or start the process of finding other ways to build the line in front of Bryce Young. Dalton is an interesting case as a rock-solid backup who seems to be comfortable mentoring Young.

Key free-agent needs

Edge rusherLinebackerWide receiver

Why the holes? Carolina's defense needs an infusion of talent. That starts at edge rusher, which became a problem area after trading Brian Burns. It would also be good to add depth at linebacker considering the injury concerns with Josey Jewell and Shaq Thompson, who is a free agent. The Panthers had promising rookie seasons from Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but another wideout certainly wouldn't hurt.

Do they have the money?

The Panthers are in decent salary cap shape, though not as good as you'd expect for a team with a rookie quarterback and not many veteran stars. Carolina has $19 million in projected cap space, according to Spotrac. That's enough to give the Panthers options.

Notable potential cuts

RB Miles SandersDT Shy TuttleWR Adam Thielen

Why they might be gone: Sanders is an obvious cut after two disappointing seasons. Tuttle hasn't done much either, and cutting him would clear about $3.3 million in cap space. It seems unlikely that Thielen would get cut after having a strong finish to last season, but he will be 35 next season and perhaps the Panthers want to have a youth movement at receiver.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 82nd round: No. 57 (from Rams)3rd round: No. 744th round4th round (from Cowboys)5th round (from Giants)5th round5th round (from Ravens)7th round (from 49ers)

Good draft fit

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Why him? The Panthers can go in just about any direction with the eighth overall draft pick and it would be justified. They need help at just about every position. A versatile safety like Starks would help the process of building a defense from the ground up.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Find a No. 1 wideout somewhere this offseason

The Panthers have a nice group around Bryce Young, who flourished down the stretch. Adam Thielen can still play as a big slot, Xavier Legette flashed despite some mistakes and UDFA Jalen Coker was a revelatory find. But none of those guys profile as a true No. 1 or downfield X-receiver candidate. This type of player doesn't grow on trees, but expect some kind of addition along the X-receiver archetype this offseason. That alone will help Young reach another ceiling as a passer. —Matt Harmon