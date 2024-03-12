Can Anthony Edwards carry the Timberwolves with Karl Anthony-Towns out? | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Dane Moore from The Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves, including the transformation of Anthony Edwards' role while Karl Anthony-Towns recovers from surgery.

The player with the biggest additional burden on the run up to the playoffs, with KAT out, is actually Anthony Edwards. Dan talks about how Edwards’ role tends to change when KAT is out and Dane discusses what head coach Chris Finch would prefer to happen over the next few weeks without their starting power forward.

Jaden McDaniels, sometimes called a bellwether for the Timberwolves’ offense by the team’s head coach, is the weak spot that other teams can take advantage of. Dane discusses how the team could try different things to try and make him enough of an offensive threat that opposing defenses can no longer ignore him.

The guys also discuss Minnesota’s penchant for complaining about the officiating and which teams they match up with the best in the playoffs, with or without KAT, and which teams they probably want to avoid.

