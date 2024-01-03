Caitlin Clark's quest to break Division I women's scoring record: Tracking Iowa star's progress after 40-point performance

Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip.

The 6-foot Iowa point guard is fifth on the all-time list with 3,189 points. Kelsey Plum, who has two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces, set the mark with 3,527 points at Washington from 2013-17. Clark, who is averaging 31.5 points through Jan. 3, trails that number by 338 points.

LSU legend Pete Maravich holds the men's mark with 3,667 points, which Clark is also within striking distance of this year. She is the reigning Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year winner and the leading candidate for those awards again in 2024. Iowa is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and looking to return to the national title game, where it lost to LSU last spring.

Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark's quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game. She has an extra year of eligibility available if she chooses to stay a fifth year. If she opts into the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is held in April, she is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever.

Women’s Division I all-time scoring list

1. Kelsey Plum (Washington, 2017) — 3,5272. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State, 2018) — 3,4023. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State, 2001) — 3,3934. Brittney Griner (Baylor, 2013) — 3,2835. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) — 3,1896. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State, 1989) — 3,1227. Lorri Bauman (Drake, 1984) — 3,1158. Jerica Coley (FIU, 2014) — 3,1079. Rachel Banham (Minnesota, 2016) — 3,09310. Ashley Joens (Iowa State, 2023) — 3,060*11. Elena Delle Donne (Delaware, 2013) — 3,039

*Joens used an extra year of eligibility under the COVID-19 guidelines and played five seasons

Caitlin Clark’s recent scoring performances

Jan. 2: Iowa 76, Michigan State 73 — 40 points (3,189 career points)

Clark's buzzer-beating logo 3-pointer secured a Big Ten victory for the Hawkeyes and gave her 40 points on the night. It was her fourth consecutive game of at least 35 points, tied for the longest streak over the past 25 years. She pulled within 100 points of Griner for fourth place.

Dec. 30: Iowa 94, Minnesota 71 — Her 35 points moved her into fifth on the list, passing Drake's Lorri Bauman (3,115) and Mississippi Valley State's Patricia Hoskins (3,122). Her 10 assists gave her the Big Ten career assists crown. And she became the first Division I player (men's or women's) to have at least 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds in her career.

Dec. 21: Iowa 98, Loyola Chicago 69 — Clark's 35 points, 17 rebounds (a career high) and 10 assists were the 13th triple-double of her career.

Dec. 16: Iowa 104, Cleveland State 75 — Clark scored 38 points, shot 61.9% (13-of-21) and hit a season–high nine 3s on 16 attempts.

Dec. 10: Iowa 87, Wisconsin 65 — Clark entered the contest needing 27 points to break into the scoring list top-10. She scored 28 to pass USC's Cheryl Miller (3,018), Tennessee's Chamique Holdsclaw (3,025), UConn's Maya Moore (3,036) and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne (3,039).

She started the season outside the top 25 with 2,717 points and against Iowa State on Dec. 6 became the 15th player in Division I women's history to reach 3,000 points. She was the second-fastest to the mark, and the quickest in the past 25 years. It was the 110th game of her career.

When can Caitlin Clark break the mark?

At Clark’s current season scoring average, she could set the record on Feb. 15 at home against Michigan.

At the rate of 37 ppg she scored over four games from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, she could break it even sooner. That would take about nine more games, which would be Feb. 8 at home against Penn State. It is the program’s National Girls and Women in Sports Celebration.

At her career average of about 27 ppg, she could break it on the road at Indiana on Feb. 22.

The Hawkeyes have three more games after that to close the regular season before Big Ten tournament play. Iowa could play five games if it reaches the tournament title game. Maravich’s all-time scoring record is 140 points more than Plum’s, which at Clark’s current pace would take about five more games and could happen in the tournaments.

Iowa’s upcoming schedule

Friday: at Rutgers (Big Ten Network, 6 p.m. ET)Jan. 10: at Purdue (Peacock, 8 p.m. ET)Jan. 13: vs. Indiana (Fox Sports, 8 p.m. ET)Jan. 16: vs. Wisconsin (Peacock, 9 p.m. ET)Jan. 21: at Ohio State (NBC, noon ET)Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (Big Ten Network, 2 p.m. ET)Jan. 31: at Northwestern (Peacock, 8 p.m. ET)

What scoring records can Caitlin Clark set?

More NCAA Division I career marks are also a possibility, including scoring average, points in a season, 3-pointers and assists.

Hoskins holds the career scoring average record of 28.4 ppg from 1986-89. Clark’s career average is 27.7 ppg. Her 31.5 ppg this season currently places her in the top five for a single-season scoring average and trails Hoskins’ record mark of 33.6 ppg set in 1989.

Plum holds the record for most points in a season with 1,109, which she set over 35 games as a senior. Clark scored 1,055 points as a junior and at her record-setting pace of around 30 ppg, could reach the four-digit threshold by the end of the 30-game regular season.

Stiles (1,062), Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (1,081) Baylor’s Odyssey Sims (1,054) and Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (1,001) are the only other players to crack quadruple digits in a season.

Kelsey Mitchell set the career 3-point record at Ohio State from 2015-18 with 497 on 1,286 attempts (38.6%). Idaho’s Taylor Pierce holds the season 3-point record with 154 in 2019 (on 389 attempts). Clark came close to it as a junior with 140 shooting 38.9% and has 423 career 3s on 1,109 attempts (38.1%).

Though she’s dishing out slightly fewer assists this season, Clark will soon break into the top-10 all-time. She has 909 through Jan. 2, trailing the 921 by La’Terrica Dobin (Northwestern State). Suzie McConnell holds the record with 1,307 at Penn State.

Caitlin Clark by the numbers

Updated as of Jan. 3

1 — Time she scored in single digits (8 vs. Northwestern in her 10th collegiate game)

15 — Number of times in 115 career games she's scored fewer than 20 points

8 — Games with at least 35 points, 10 assists (the rest of Division I over the past 25 seasons has combined for 10 such games)

13 — Triple-doubles, trailing leader Sabrina Ionescu (26) for Oregon

10 — 40-plus-point performances

45 — Performances of at least 30 points, a D-I men's and women's record

23 — Big Ten Player of the Week honors, tied with Iowa forward and 2019 Naismith winner Megan Gustafson for most all-time

40% — Of her points have come from beyond the arc