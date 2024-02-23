Caitlin Clark, No. 4 Iowa get rolled by No. 14 Indiana in 1st game since breaking NCAA scoring record

Caitlin Clark's record-setting night against Michigan was one of the must fun nights in Iowa history. The next game, less so.

No. 4 Iowa got rolled on the road by No. 14 Indiana, who jumped ahead of them in the Big Ten standings with the win. No. 2 Ohio State leads the conference at 14-1, with Indiana at 13-3 and Iowa at 12-3.

The loss wasn't for lack of trying on Clark's part. The nation's leading scorer finished with 24 points on a rough 8-for-26 shooting (3-of-16 from 3-point range) with 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and five turnovers. The Hoosiers held her to only four points in the second half, which wound up being a rough span of time for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa was within three points of Indiana as late as midway through the second quarter, but went scoreless over a five-minute stretch between the end of the second quarter and start of the third. By the end of it, Indiana was up 51-33 and there was nowhere near enough Clark magic to dig Iowa out of that hole.

Sara Scalia led Indiana with 25 points, while All-American Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. They did it in front of a crowd that was clearly very excited to see their team take on Clark:

This is wild. Every time I turn a corner, I see the line is even longer than I thought. Caitlin Clark and Iowa at #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/so9jyLptL0 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 22, 2024

Iowa has now lost two of its last three, with that historic night against Michigan the lone win in between.

The team is obviously vulnerable to an off night from Clark, who is now 122 points short of Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record among both men and women. Iowa has only three games remaining on its regular season schedule, including a home date vs. Ohio State, so odds are that history will have to be made in the postseason.