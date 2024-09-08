Bryce Young's first throw of the season is an interception

Bryce Young entered the 2024 season looking to shake off a tough rookie year with the Carolina Panthers.

He did not get off to a good start.

Young's first throw of the NFL season Sunday was an interception. With the Panthers facing first-and-10 on their first play of the new season, Young looked downfield on a play-action pass against the New Orleans Saints.

The pass appeared to be intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen. Instead, Saints safety Will Harris dove under it near midfield to secure the turnover for the Saints.

New Orleans converted the turnover into a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 after scoring a touchdown on their first drive.

