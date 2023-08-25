Brian Kelly says LSU explored all options to have Maason Smith for FSU game — including a schedule change

LSU exhausted all options in an attempt to restore the eligibility of defensive tackle Maason Smith for the top-10 showdown against Florida State next weekend, coach Brian Kelly said in an interview with Yahoo Sports, including attempting to schedule a Week Zero game.

The school filed multiple appeals to the NCAA while also exploring a way to hurriedly reschedule a non-conference game for this weekend. The Tigers play Grambling State in Week 2. Smith would have presumably served his suspension in a Week Zero game and then been eligible against the Seminoles in Week 1.

Logistically, it didn’t work out.

“We looked at all the options out there, certainly, and wanted to make sure that we examined everything that was possible,” Kelly said. “We looked at everything. We looked at a Week Zero game to bring in another opponent prior to Florida State. We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out.”

Smith, expected to be a key cog on the defensive front for No. 5 LSU and an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021, will miss the Sept. 3 game against No. 8 FSU in Orlando while serving the one-game suspension in connection with an autograph signing event that took place in 2021.

The news first emerged this week from The Advocate in Baton Rouge and stunned a college football universe more than two years into the era of name, image and likeness.

The timing of the autograph signing — the summer of 2021 — is at the center of the case. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA lifted its rules to permit athletes to earn money from their likeness in events such as autograph signings.

The autograph signing in which Smith was involved took place about one month before NIL was legalized.

An NCAA spokesperson declined comment.

The NCAA denied at least two different appeals from the school, Kelly said, and rejected the program’s attempt to use NIL’s legalization as a reason. NCAA officials told the school that there is no “grandfather clause” that can be used in the case, and LSU’s own attorneys could not find such an option.

“We have enough people that looked at it from an NCAA and legal perspective, and there’s nothing in the bylaws about a grandfather rule,” Kelly said. “Once it came down, we were looking if we could pick the game [in which to use the suspension]. Is there an option to do that? A lot of those appeals were exhausted, and we were left with the eventual one-game suspension.”

NCAA policy is notoriously stringent on player suspensions. In normal such rulings, once the suspension is ruled final, a player must miss the next game for which he or she is eligible and medically cleared to play. The suspension was presumably final last fall.

Smith played in the season-opening loss to FSU last year in New Orleans, when, in a fluke injury, he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while celebrating with teammates after a tackle. He missed the rest of the season. He was ineligible to serve the suspension because he was not medically cleared.

“The appeals didn’t turn out in our favor, and we are going to abide by the ruling,” Kelly said. “We accept the ruling. We’re going to move on and get ready for Florida State.”

The autograph signing event featured another player, former LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte, who presumably served his suspension last season, according to a report from Baton Rouge radio host Matt Moscona.

UPDATE: Multiple sources have confirmed Maason Smith and Kayshon Boutte participated in an autograph signing in the summer of 2021 prior to NIL going live.



Boutte served a one game suspension during the 2022 season. He missed the New Mexico game for the birth of his son and the… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 24, 2023

The FSU-LSU game is the premier event of the opening week of the college football season. The two CFP hopefuls tangle in the featured prime-time game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.

Smith’s absence is a blow against a team like Florida State, which many expect to challenge for an ACC championship this year. The Tigers must rely on defensive tackles Jacobian Guillory, a redshirt junior with two career starts, and Jordan Jefferson, a senior transfer from West Virginia, Kelly said.

“Maason is a guy who impacts the game,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to have other guys step up. We feel like Guillory is a guy ready to step up for us. Jefferson is going to be counted on to play a bigger role for us.”