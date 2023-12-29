Bradley Beal to return to Suns lineup from ankle sprain vs. Hornets

Bradley Beal is making his second comeback for the Phoenix Suns this season.

The 30-year-old will return to the lineup for Friday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced. He participated in morning shootaround before he was cleared from his five-game absence.

He was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest with the New York Knicks. He stepped on opposing guard Donte DiVincenzo's while landing from a 3-pointer.

INJURY UPDATE: Bradley Beal is available for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/A1x3HQ86nT — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 29, 2023

The injury occurred in just his sixth active game this year, a week after he made his debut with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time. It was a lingering back injury that kept Beal out earlier in the season. But the rest of the Suns Big 3 have also dealt with injuries, limiting the 24th game of the season to their first and only full game together since Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer.

The All-Star trio's debut ended in a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Booker had the largest impact on the box score of the three that night, recording 34 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 12 assists and six rebounds. Durant had 27 points, while Beal had 14.

Ahead of their second potential Big 3 outing, the Suns have a 15-15 record and sit at 10th in the West.

This story will be updated.