Borderline penalty wipes out spectacular go-ahead Chiefs TD in loss to Bills, leaving Patrick Mahomes livid

For a moment on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs had a go-ahead score for the ages in a critical AFC matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

But a critical penalty wiped it out it in an eventual 20-17 Bills win.

With Kansas City trailing 20-17 in the final two minutes of regulation, Patrick Mahomes hit a wide open Travis Kelce over the middle of the field on second-and-10 from the Buffalo 49-yard line.

Kelce ran toward the end zone from the 30-yard line, then spotted Kadarius Toney standing by himself near the left sideline. He lateraled the ball to Toney, who ran untouched into the end zone for what looked like a thrilling go-ahead touchdown in front of a frantic Kansas City crowd.

Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/LREwwhaQ1N — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023

The lateral did not appear to be designed. Instead, Kelce appeared to see an opportunity and improvised. One of the game's most exciting players helped secure one of the most exciting touchdowns of this or any season.

But a flag was thrown at the line of scrimmage just after the snap. Toney lined up with his right foot in the neutral zone. He was called offside, and the play was nullified.

Kadarius Toney is literally staring right at the ball pic.twitter.com/N0l8wnFmPd — Jared Smith (@jaredleesmith) December 11, 2023

Instead of scoring a touchdown for a 24-20 lead, the Chiefs were penalized five yards to set up second-and-15. They ended up turning the ball over on downs after failing to gain another yard, and the Bills secured a critical 20-17 win.

With the win, the Bills improved to 7-6 to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. The Chiefs, meanwhile, fell to 8-5, putting them two games behind the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens and their hopes of securing home-field advantage in the playoffs further in peril. The 9-3 Miami Dolphins have a chance to tie the Ravens on Monday against the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Mahomes was livid with the official who'd made the call and let him know.

Patrick Mahomes was NOT happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/BpBXhWLD7Z — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid likewise expressed his satisfaction with the call while speaking with reporters.

"Normally I get a warning before that's called," Reid said, per the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. "A bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place."