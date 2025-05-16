Board of Florida's only public HBCU picks a lobbyist with ties to DeSantis as its next president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The board of Florida's only public historically Black university has chosen a lobbyist with ties to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the school's next president, alarming students, faculty and alumni who are outraged by the governor's efforts to restrict the teaching of African American history and ban public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs.

Florida A&M University's Board of Trustees voted Friday to select Marva Johnson, an executive for the telecoms company Charter Communications and a former member of the state Board of Education who has touted her experience climbing the corporate ladder and navigating the state legislature. Johnson, who must be confirmed by the state Board of Governors, had previously been tapped for various state boards by DeSantis and then-Gov. Rick Scott.

“As the leader, I am championing resources. I am moving mountains if they get in your way,” Johnson told the board during her job interview. “I’m not going to be the best academian at this point in my career.”

The appointment of Johnson came at the end of a contentious and at times emotional process that critics argued lacked transparency and was tainted by political influence. One member of FAMU's board resigned after suggesting the school suspend the search to address community concerns.

Johnson's supporters said that though she's not an academic leader, she's prepared to navigate the changing landscape of higher education, at a time when public universities are increasingly dependent on the political priorities of state lawmakers.

“We have to survive in Florida,” said Jamal Brown, president of the Faculty Senate and a member of the board. “This moment calls for someone who understands the systems that fund and govern us, because right now our survival depends on how we navigate those systems.”

Johnson's selection came over the fierce opposition of some of the school’s staunchest supporters, who celebrate FAMU’s legacy of Black excellence, social mobility and cultural pride.

“There was a lack of intellectual depth and a gap in cultural connection that was just painfully blatant,” Board Chair Kirstin Harper said of Johnson.

“In an age of merit-based hiring decisions, how can one justify settling for a candidate who does not meet all of the position criteria? Or turning a blind eye to exceptionally qualified candidates?” Harper added.

The board chose Johnson from a field of four finalists, which included FAMU's chief operating officer Donald Palm, who was the clear favorite among an outspoken contingent of the university's students and supporters, and who was endorsed by the school's influential alumni association.

“When you don’t have your own students, faculty, and alumni behind you, no matter what relationships you have, that’s a recipe for disaster," film producer and alum Will Packer told the board ahead of the vote. "Do not set Marva Johnson up to fail. Do not put her in a position to take over a house severely divided.”

Johnson's nomination comes at a time when public universities are grappling with mounting threats to their state and federal funding, and as the officials overseeing Florida's public universities — many of whom were appointed by DeSantis — are increasingly turning to former Republican state lawmakers to lead the schools.

Board member Belvin Perry said while he discussed the search with the governor's staff, he didn't feel any political pressure to pick a certain candidate. Perry ultimately cast his vote for Palm, though he felt Johnson's selection was inevitable.

“It is a foregone conclusion as to result of this vote today," Perry said. “That’s the truth.”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

