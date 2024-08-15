Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Giants offense: preseason mailbag episode | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The duo kick things off with the news that Matt Judon has been traded to the Atlanta Falcons to shore up their pass rush, and Jordan Phillips has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys to give Mike Zimmer the nose tackle he requires.

Next, Nate and Tice tackle questions from listeners on ascending NFL coaches, how to counter the Mike Macdonald defense, Brian Thomas Jr, the 1990 New England Patriots, offensive line play, players that signal a team's identity shift, Bo Nix, Tom Telesco, Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants offense and flag football in the Olympics.

(2:10) Matt Judon and Jordan Phillips trade analysis

(8:00) Who are some ascending NFL coaches around the league?

(11:20) How will teams counter the Mike Macdonald defense?

(16:00) How will Brian Thomas Jr fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

(20:10) What modern tactics would you bring to a struggling 1990s football team?

(24:45) How does being a "physical freak" translate for offensive linemen?

(30:20) Who are some players that signal a team's changing identity?

(35:40) How does Bo Nix's style mesh with Sean Payton?

(43:45) Is Tom Telesco the worst GM hire ever?

(47:00) Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons

(55:55) Can the Colts win the AFC South?

(56:50) What is the best case scenario for the Giants offense?

(1:02:10) Flag football in the 2028 Olympics

